Putin Gets Booster Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had received a booster shot using the country's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

Putin said he was feeling well after the third shot during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which creates the Sputnik vaccines.

Putin was inoculated with the first jab of Sputnik V vaccine on March 23 and the second on April 14.

During the meeting with Logunov, Putin volunteered to participate in the testing of Russia's nasal vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Logunov told Putin that the Gamaleya institute is working on a medicine to treat the COVID-19 illness and expects it to get registered by the end of 2022.

