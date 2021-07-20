UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Gets Sneak Peek Of 'Checkmate' Stealth Fighter Jet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Putin gets sneak peek of 'Checkmate' stealth fighter jet

Russian President Vladimir Putin got a sneak peek Tuesday of a next-generation stealth fighter jet dubbed "The Checkmate" ahead of the official unveiling later in the day

Zhukovsky, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin got a sneak peek Tuesday of a next-generation stealth fighter jet dubbed "The Checkmate" ahead of the official unveiling later in the day.

A new Sukhoi stealth fighter is due to go on display at an annual airshow outside Moscow Tuesday, and Putin was given a first look, the Rostec defence and technology giant said.

"The head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, and the general director of United Aircraft Corporation, Yury Slyusar, showed Putin the new Checkmate fighter jet," Rostec said in a statement.

The aircraft was being kept in a hangar with the words "The Checkmate" written in large white lettering in English, according to an AFP photographer at the exhibition.

Rostec describes the aircraft as a fifth-generation light single-engine fighter jet that incorporates "innovative solutions" including artificial intelligence.

The official unveiling is scheduled for 1500 GMT Tuesday.

But the plane will not perform any flights, a Rostec spokesman told AFP.

Putin praised Russia's aviation industry as he unveiled the annual MAKS air show earlier Tuesday.

"Russian aviation has great potential for development, and our aircraft industry continues to create new competitive aircraft," Putin said.

Putin has made investing in the army and developing new weaponry a priority over his two-decade rule.

Russia has boasted of developing several weapons that circumvent existing defence systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

Related Topics

Army Technology Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Russia says Taliban ready for 'compromise'

3 minutes ago

IS claims Afghan capital rocket attack

3 minutes ago

Erdogan presses hard line on Cyprus invasion anniv ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel Says Many Germans Did Not Receive Flood Ale ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 devises plan for Eid ul Azha

9 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to provide additional security t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.