Putin Gives Positive Assessment to Cooperation With IAEA on ZNPP - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the facility, the Kremlin said.

"The situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was discussed, including in the context of the results of the IAEA delegation's visit on September 1. Vladimir Putin gave a positive assessment to the constructive cooperation with the agency and spoke about the measures taken by Russia to ensure the safety and physical protection of ZNPP facilities," the Kremlin said in a statement.