Putin Gives White Gyrfalcon As Present To Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:08 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, presented a white gyrfalcon to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The Russian leader received a return gift from the crown prince, a model of the palace of Qasr al-Hosn, which previously served as the residence of UAE president.
On Monday Putin, when on a visit to Saudi Arabia, also presented a Kamchatka gyrfalcon to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.