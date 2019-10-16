Putin Gives White Gyrfalcon as Present to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, presented a white gyrfalcon to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Russian leader received a return gift from the crown prince, a model of the palace of Qasr al-Hosn, which previously served as the residence of UAE president.

On Monday Putin, when on a visit to Saudi Arabia, also presented a Kamchatka gyrfalcon to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.