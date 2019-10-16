UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Gives White Gyrfalcon As Present To Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:08 AM

Putin Gives White Gyrfalcon as Present to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, presented a white gyrfalcon to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, presented a white gyrfalcon to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader received a return gift from the crown prince, a model of the palace of Qasr al-Hosn, which previously served as the residence of UAE president.

On Monday Putin, when on a visit to Saudi Arabia, also presented a Kamchatka gyrfalcon to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Saud From

Recent Stories

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

23 minutes ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

23 minutes ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

23 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Syria in Phone ..

23 minutes ago

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

27 minutes ago

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark "World White Can ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.