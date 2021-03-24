Putin Got 1st Shot of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, 2nd Injection Expected in 3 Weeks- Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin received the first shot of a Russian two-phase vaccine against the coronavirus, and the second injection is expected in around three weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Peskov announced that Putin was feeling fine after inoculation. Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman to specify if this was the first shot of the vaccine.

"Yes, this was the first injection. The second one will follow in around three weeks," Peskov said.

The Kremlin declines to say which exactly of the Russian vaccines the president chose.