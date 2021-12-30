UrduPoint.com

Putin Grants Russian Citizenship To Reagan's Adviser Massie

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday granted citizenship to Suzanne Massie, a Russia expert who helped shape then-US President Ronald Reagan's policy on the country in the final years of the Cold War.

The American historian was filmed by Russian broadcaster NTV in May saying that she wanted to acquire Russian nationality.

A presidential decree published on the Russian government's official website for legal information says Putin ordered to grant citizenship to 28 people, including Massie.

The 90-year-old is credited with helping end the Cold War peacefully. She famously taught Reagan the Russian proverb, "trust but verify," which he repeatedly used during missile treaty talks with the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.

