Putin Greets Swiss President At Geneva's Villa La Grange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:25 PM

Putin Greets Swiss President at Geneva's Villa La Grange

Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands of his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, and spoke with him briefly after arriving at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands of his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, and spoke with him briefly after arriving at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday.

Villa La Grange is hosting Putin's meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Putin was the first to arrive at venue of the summit. After the Russian president got out of the car, Parmelin greeted him. The leaders shook hands, exchanged a couple of phrases and took pictures, and then went inside the building.

More Stories From World

