UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Guterres Call On Parties To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict To End Violence

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Putin, Guterres Call on Parties to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict to End Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called for an end to violent actions on both sides, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the top priority is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the security of the civilian population," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Guterres expressed support for the two-state solution in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Kremlin said.

"They expressed support for the principle of a two-state solution on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and generally recognized international legal norms," it said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Top

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

6 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.