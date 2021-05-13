Putin, Guterres Call on Parties to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict to End Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called for an end to violent actions on both sides, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the top priority is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the security of the civilian population," the statement says.

During the conversation, Putin and Guterres expressed support for the two-state solution in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Kremlin said.

"They expressed support for the principle of a two-state solution on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and generally recognized international legal norms," it said.