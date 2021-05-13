UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Guterres Discuss Building Up Collective Efforts To Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Putin, Guterres Discuss Building Up Collective Efforts to Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed building up collective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

It noted that Putin's conversation with Guterres, who is in Moscow on a working visit, took place in the format of a video conference.

"During the conversation, the importance of building up collective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic was emphasized. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to continue close cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies on vaccination and treatment of this especially dangerous disease," the statement says.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

6 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.