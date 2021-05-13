Putin, Guterres Discuss Building Up Collective Efforts to Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed building up collective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

It noted that Putin's conversation with Guterres, who is in Moscow on a working visit, took place in the format of a video conference.

"During the conversation, the importance of building up collective efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic was emphasized. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to continue close cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies on vaccination and treatment of this especially dangerous disease," the statement says.