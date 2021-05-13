UrduPoint.com
Putin, Guterres Discuss Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Climate Change

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed issues of resolving the situation in Libya and Yemen, as well as the state of affairs in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The sides discussed issues of resolving the situation in Libya and Yemen, the state of affairs in Afghanistan," the statement says.

Putin and Guterres also discussed joint steps in the field of ecology, including in the context of the climate change problem.

In addition, they discussed preparations for the World Conference on Interreligious and Inter-Cultural Dialogue, which is set to be held in Russia in 2022, the Kremlin said.

It added that the UN Secretary General had also congratulated Putin on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, "noting the special contribution of the Soviet Union to the liberation of the world from Nazism."

