Putin, Guterres Discuss Organization of UN Mission to Olenivka - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday discussed preparations for the UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka in Donbas to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Kremlin said.

"The issue of organizing a UN fact-finding mission in connection with the missile attack conducted by the armed forces of Ukraine on July 29 on the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were located, was considered. Antonio Guterres assured that active preparations are underway for a trip to the site of the incident by UN experts to conduct an independent and objective investigation," the Kremlin said in a statement.