Putin Had No Contact With Russian Officials Self-Isolating Over COVID-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held in-person meetings with Accounts Chamber Chairman Aleksei Kudrin, who has confirmed having tested positive for COVID-19, and upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who is self-isolating over a contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held in-person meetings with Accounts Chamber Chairman Aleksei Kudrin, who has confirmed having tested positive for COVID-19, and upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who is self-isolating over a contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No," Peskov said, when asked if Putin met Matviyenko and Kudrin.

The Kremlin spokesman specified that Putin's recent meetings with the Russian Security Council, which Matviyenko attended, were held online.

