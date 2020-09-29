Putin Had Phone Conversation With Armenian Prime Minister - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place," the statement says.

During the conversation between Putin and Pashinyan, the urgent need for the opposing sides to stop the fire in Karabakh was emphasized.