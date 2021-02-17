Putin Had Phone Talk With President of Paraguay, Who Thanked Russia for Sputnik V Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benitez, who thanked the Russian leader for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benitez, who thanked the Russian leader for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Paraguayan side.

"The issues of cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus infection were discussed. M. Abdo Benitez thanked for the decision to supply Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Paraguay," the statement says.

Both sides expressed their readiness to provide all-round assistance to the further development of Russian-Paraguayan relations in various fields, in particular, in trade and economic sphere.