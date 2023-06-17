UrduPoint.com

Putin Hails 'balanced Approach' Of African Countries On Ukraine Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the "balanced approach" of African countries towards the Ukraine conflict, ahead of formal talks with the delegation aiming to push for peace between Kyiv and Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the "balanced approach" of African countries towards the Ukraine conflict, ahead of formal talks with the delegation aiming to push for peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukraine crisis," Putin told African leaders from seven countries.

The high-level diplomatic team, which went to Kyiv on Friday, hopes to bring to the table the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict including rising grain prices.

"We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want to implement peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the parties' legitimate interests," Putin said.

The delegation, which arrived in Russia Saturday a day after talks in Ukraine, includes four presidents: South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal's Macky Sall, Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros' Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union.

The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.

"In Russia, we highly respect the position of African countries in support of global stability... and support their desire for a pacifist policy," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Visit Vladimir Putin Comoros South Africa Zambia Senegal Uganda All From

Recent Stories

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 minutes ago
 Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opene ..

Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener

12 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to ..

UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to stop land degradation

12 minutes ago
 No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Ma ..

No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Made to Russia Unfulfilled - Kre ..

12 minutes ago
 Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland after Maed ..

Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland after Maeder tragedy

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.