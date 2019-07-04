Putin Hails Consensus Among Italian Political Forces on Developing Good Ties With Russia

There is "an absolute consensus" in Italy on the development of good relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, released on Thursday

The interview was published ahead of Putin's visit to Italy on Thursday for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and President Sergio Mattarella. Moreover, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

"It is important that in Italy there is an absolute consensus among all political forces on the need to develop good relations with Russia. And we fully reciprocate it," Putin said.

He noted that Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and his Lega party remained in contact with their Russian colleagues.

"Contacts with political parties of foreign states are generally maintained at the party level. Thus, Italy's League and our United Russia interact within the framework of a cooperation agreement. The League party and its leader Matteo Salvini actively support restoring full cooperation between Italy and Russia and advocate an early lifting of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US and the EU. That is where we concur," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that Salvini had warm feelings for Russia, and he was well familiar with the situation in the country. He recalled meeting the Lega leader in the Italian city of Milan back in 2014 to discuss the prospects of Russian-Italian and Russian-European relations. And since then, Salvini and his party have been discussing ties with their Russian colleagues who are interested in the cooperation between the nations.

"I have already said on many occasions and will repeat: in our relations with foreign states we have regard for lawfully elected, legitimate leaders. We are ready to work and will work with those who have been elected by the Italian people regardless of their political affiliation," Putin said.

The president noted that Moscow enjoyed special ties with Rome since there was a trusted dialogue between the administrations of both nations. Both counties work together in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, he added.

Speaking about the European sanctions on Russia and Moscow's reciprocal measures, Putin noted that Moscow had no desire to extend restrictions to economic ties with Rome.

"But the thing is, our response measures - in retaliation for the illegitimate sanctions imposed - were supposed to be non-discriminative because otherwise, we would face problems in the World Trade Organization. I would like to note that the decisions to impose sanctions against Russia were taken by the European Commission and supported by all EU countries," he said.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow will abolish the sanctions against the European Union only after the bloc removes sanctions from Russia.

"It is our hope that common sense will eventually prevail and Europe will prioritize its own interests rather than follow instructions given by somebody else. Then we will be able to develop mutually beneficial, multi-faceted and forward-looking cooperation," he said.

In the meantime, Putin said that he had never discussed domestic issues with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, when asked the relevant question.

"His [Berlusconi's] earnest determination to preserve and increase the potential developed in relations between our countries inspires respect. We rarely meet, but when we have such an opportunity, he never lets himself discuss domestic issues. Neither do I," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that he had been friends with Berlusconi for many years, calling him "a politician of international standing."