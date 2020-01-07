Russian President Vladimir Putin said enormous progress had been made in Syria as he met Tuesday with President Bashar al-Assad on a surprise visit to Damascus, Russian news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said enormous progress had been made in Syria as he met Tuesday with President Bashar al-Assad on a surprise visit to Damascus, Russian news agencies reported.

"In his conversation with Assad, Putin noted that we can now say with confidence that a huge distance has been travelled towards restoring Syrianstatehood and the country's territorial integrity," the agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.