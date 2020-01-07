UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Hails 'huge' Progress In Talks With Syria's Assad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Putin hails 'huge' progress in talks with Syria's Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin said enormous progress had been made in Syria as he met Tuesday with President Bashar al-Assad on a surprise visit to Damascus, Russian news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said enormous progress had been made in Syria as he met Tuesday with President Bashar al-Assad on a surprise visit to Damascus, Russian news agencies reported.

"In his conversation with Assad, Putin noted that we can now say with confidence that a huge distance has been travelled towards restoring Syrianstatehood and the country's territorial integrity," the agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit Progress Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

19 minutes ago

Indian court orders bus rapists hanged on January ..

1 minute ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission taking concrete ste ..

1 minute ago

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

36 minutes ago

French police deployed to clear union's blocked of ..

2 minutes ago

More than 50 dead in stampede at Iran general's fu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.