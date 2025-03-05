Open Menu

Putin Hails Myanmar Ties As Junta Chief Visits Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Putin hails Myanmar ties as junta chief visits Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised Russia's developing ties with Myanmar, during a visit by the Asian country's junta chief to its key ally.

Russia is a crucial arms supplier to the isolated state, which is struggling to quell violent opposition to the junta's military rule.

"The relations between our countries are steadily developing," Putin told junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in a televised meeting at the Kremlin.

"We have great potential," he said, hailing growing trade ties.

Putin focused on a plan for Russia to help build a small nuclear plant in Myanmar, which he said would supply the country with "cheap and ecologically safe energy" that would boost its economy and create thousands of jobs.

The two sides on Tuesday signed a memorandum about cooperating on the construction of a plant with a capacity of 110 megawatts that could be increased to 330 megawatts, TASS state news agency reported, citing the Rosatom state nuclear corporation.

Russia and Myanmar in 2023 signed an initial agreement on nuclear cooperation and the possible construction of such a plant.

The head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, told Russian television Tuesday that Myanmar was interested in building a modular station with two reactors close to the capital Naypyidaw.

Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in a 2021 coup, saluted Putin as a "king" and backed Moscow's full-scale military offensive on Ukraine.

"I believe that victory must be yours under your strong and decisive leadership," he told Putin.

Both countries are under heavy Western sanctions -- Myanmar following the 2021 coup and Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing three-year-long offensive on Ukraine.

Russia exports some raw materials and fertilisers to Myanmar, and both sides have talked up the prospect of deepening economic ties alongside their military and political alliance.

Myanmar last year imported about 90 percent of its oil from Russia, which was a "reliable" supplier, Putin said.

Moscow's support has become vital to Myanmar's military -- particularly the air force -- as it battles an array of ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy guerrillas on multiple fronts.

The junta suffered significant territorial losses after a 2023 rebel offensive but its air power has been pivotal to arresting the advance of opposition forces.

Russia has sought to boost relations with anti-Western governments, particularly in Asia and Africa, since ordering troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Recent Stories

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

1 hour ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

1 hour ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

2 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

2 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

2 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

2 hours ago
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

2 hours ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

3 hours ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

3 hours ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

3 hours ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World