MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought to attention that Russia's 1.5 percent death rate from COVID-19 is up to 10 times lower than in European countries with health care systems considered well-developed.

"With regard to lethality, the so-called death rate. It is one of the key performance indicators of medical systems and the state as such. Attitudes to statistics vary, but nevertheless: in countries with well-developed health care systems, the death rate is 8, 10, 11, 13, in some countries Belgium and the United Kingdom even 15 percent.

Our death rate is 1.5 percent," Putin said during a meeting with workers of the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea.

According to the World Health Organization's summary of the global COVID-19 dynamic, Europe is currently the world's second worst affected region, with over 3 million confirmed cases and close to 107,000 deaths.

In Russia, authorities have so far detected 777,486 cases. This includes 12,427 fatalities and 553,602 recoveries.