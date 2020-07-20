MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought to attention that Russia's 1.5 percent death rate from COVID-19 is up to 10 times lower than in European countries with health care systems considered well-developed.

"With regard to lethality, the so-called death rate. It is one of the key performance indicators of medical systems and the state as such. Attitudes to statistics vary, but nevertheless: in countries with well-developed health care systems, the death rate is 8, 10, 11, 13, in some countries ” Belgium and the United Kingdom ” even 15 percent.

Our death rate is 1.5 percent," Putin said during a meeting with workers of the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea.

According to the World Health Organization's summary of the global COVID-19 dynamic, Europe is currently the world's second worst affected region, with over 3 million confirmed cases and close to 107,000 deaths.

In Russia, authorities have so far detected 777,486 cases. This includes 12,427 fatalities and 553,602 recoveries.