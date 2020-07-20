UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Hails Russia's Significantly Lower Death Rate From COVID-19 Compared To Europe

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Hails Russia's Significantly Lower Death Rate from COVID-19 Compared to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought to attention that Russia's 1.5 percent death rate from COVID-19 is up to 10 times lower than in European countries with health care systems considered well-developed.

"With regard to lethality, the so-called death rate. It is one of the key performance indicators of medical systems and the state as such. Attitudes to statistics vary, but nevertheless: in countries with well-developed health care systems, the death rate is 8, 10, 11, 13, in some countries ” Belgium and the United Kingdom ” even 15 percent.

Our death rate is 1.5 percent," Putin said during a meeting with workers of the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea.

According to the World Health Organization's summary of the global COVID-19 dynamic, Europe is currently the world's second worst affected region, with over 3 million confirmed cases and close to 107,000 deaths.

In Russia, authorities have so far detected 777,486 cases. This includes 12,427 fatalities and 553,602 recoveries.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Belgium From Million

Recent Stories

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

6 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains at over 15-year h ..

21 seconds ago

Local politician apologies over taking singer Gul ..

23 seconds ago

FBISE announces SSC-II results under govt's promot ..

24 seconds ago

Fakhar chairs PMEX meeting, discusses cotton hedgi ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.