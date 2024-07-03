Putin Hails Stronger-than-ever Ties With China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday that relations between Beijing and Moscow were stronger than ever before
Astana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday that relations between Beijing and Moscow were stronger than ever before.
The pair met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana - a regional political and economic bloc that the two leaders see as a counterweight to US "hegemony" in international affairs
Putin hailed the group as "strengthening its role as one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order" in opening remarks of a meeting with Xi that were published on Russian state tv.
Alongside Russia and China, four Central Asian states, India, Iran and Pakistan are members of the SOC.
Beijing has become Moscow's key political and economic partner since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.
"Russian-Chinese relations, our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, are experiencing their best period in history," Putin said.
In his brief opening comments, Xi called Putin his "old friend" and said Sino-Russian relations were at a "high level."
"In the face of the turbulent international situation and external environment, the two sides should continue to uphold the original aspiration of friendship for generations to come," Xi said.
Recent Stories
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II
More Stories From World
-
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low4 minutes ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo23 minutes ago
-
Suspected militant attack in Mali kills more than 20 civilians2 minutes ago
-
Saudi National Junior Volleyball Team arrives in Amman2 minutes ago
-
Germany, Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima56 minutes ago
-
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve56 minutes ago
-
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region56 minutes ago
-
Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills senior commander56 minutes ago
-
US private hiring eases unexpectedly in June: ADP56 minutes ago
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government2 hours ago
-
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations2 hours ago