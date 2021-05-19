UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Hails Ties At Launch Of Work On Nuclear Plants In China

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:29 PM

Putin hails ties at launch of work on nuclear plants in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow-Beijing relations had reached their "highest level in history" as he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping launched via videoconference work on Russian-built nuclear power plants in China

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow-Beijing relations had reached their "highest level in history" as he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping launched via videoconference work on Russian-built nuclear power plants in China.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the heads of state initiated work on pouring concrete into new units of the Tianwan and Xudabao nuclear power plants.

Built jointly with Russia, the Tianwan plant has been operating since 2007, while the Xudabao station is still under construction.

"Russian and Chinese specialists are implementing a truly landmark flagship joint project," the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

Describing the nuclear reactors as "powerful" and "modern", the Russian leader said that they "meet all safety requirements and the highest environmental standards".

He said that the new units will be functional by 2026-2028 and that Russia and China are prepared to further develop nuclear power plants through joint construction.

"We can say that Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in history," Putin said.

Russia has sought influence and closer diplomatic ties via its nuclear power stations, which have a price advantage over Western competitors.

In recent years, Moscow has notably pushed for greater clout in Africa, signing preliminary agreements on nuclear projects with a host of countries including Egypt, Nigeria and Sudan.

With a view to that policy, the Czech government last month said it would eliminate Rosatom from a multi-billion-euro tender to build a new nuclear unit after accusing Russia's secret services of being behind a fatal explosion on Czech territory in 2014.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia China Egypt Nuclear Vladimir Putin Price Sudan Nigeria All From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Next’, a n ..

4 minutes ago

German minister resigns over plagiarism claims

1 minute ago

Complete trials of revenue cases hearing to be hel ..

1 minute ago

44 arrested over Covid SOPs violation, profiteerin ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Post to organize online open court tomorr ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs107,650 per tol ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.