Putin Has Brief Talks With FIFA Chief at Vladivostok Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an on-the-go conversation with the head of the world football's governing body FIFA, Giovanni Infantino, in Vladivostok on Wednesday

The Pacific coastal city is hosting the Eastern Economic Forum from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is one of its general media partners.

Putin and Infantino spoke to each other in German. At one point, the president turned to his aide to say that the FIFA boss wanted to open a football school at Far Eastern Federal University.

The two were then joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to have a stroll with Putin along the university embankment. Putin introduced Infantino to Modi, adding that the FIFA chief wanted to "promote football in India."