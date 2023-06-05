Putin Has Currently No Plans to Meet With Papal Envoy on Ukraine Zuppi - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) There are currently no plans to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the papal envoy on Ukraine, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik that Zuppi, who will travel to Ukraine later in the day, would also pay a visit to Russia after returning to the Vatican from Kiev and formulating an agenda. Zuppi may hold meetings with Putin, he added.

"So far, there are no plans at the moment. If there is, we will let you know," Peskov told reporters.