Putin Has Decided To Run Again For President In March 2024: Russian Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Putin has decided to run again for president in March 2024: Russian agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to run in presidential elections next March, news agencies reported Friday, allowing the Kremlin leader to extend his decades-long grip on power.

Putin told Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, about his decision to participate in the upcoming vote following an awards ceremony for army personnel at the Kremlin, state-run news agencies reported.

"We are very happy that the president heard our request that he run. All of Russia supports him," Zhoga was cited as saying by state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Putin, however, has yet to make a formal announcement that he will compete in the vote scheduled to take place between March 15-17 next year.

"Our President has never avoided and does not avoid responsible decisions," said Valentina Matvienko, the head of Russia's upper house of parliament.

