Putin Has Fine Intuition, Knows Human Nature Well - former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has a good intuition and a keen understanding of human nature, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has told Sputnik.

Kneissl served as a top diplomat in the government of Sebastian Kurz from 2017-2019. She came under considerable media scrutiny when President Putin attended her wedding last year.

"I think Vladimir Putin is among those politicians, heads of state, who understand human nature perfectly well ... Vladimir Putin just has a very good intuition," Kneissl said.

She also noted the Russian president's sense of humor.

"In our conversations and while watching him speak I was constantly noticing that President Putin is not without humor, which is something few people can afford. Only someone who is slightly above a situation can afford humor," she stated.

At the same time, she described Putin as an old-school gentleman.

"At the time many criticized my curtsey, but a lot of people just lack knowledge about what we in Europe call 'old school.' When a partner bows, I respond with a compliment, a curtsey. It is within us, we were taught this way, such as the tradition. President Putin happens to know about it. There are not many gentlemen left who know this tradition," Kneissl explained.

She claimed that inviting Putin to her wedding was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"It was not calculated. It was an impromptu invitation, I had no idea whether he would accept it or not, there was no calculation involved. But when he agreed I knew that I would have to expect a strong backlash," Kneissl revealed.

The former Austrian foreign minister is one of many prominent politicians and public figures interviewed by Sputnik to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Putin's leadership.