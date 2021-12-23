Putin Has High Level of COVID-19 Antibodies - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has a high level of COVID-19 antibodies following the vaccination and revaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"(Putin) really has a high level (of COVID-19 antibodies) ... He has been vaccinated, received a booster shot, moreover, he took part in testing a nasal vaccine.

That is why, hopefully, he has a sufficient level of protection," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on late Wednesday.

Speaking about his own immunity, Peskov stressed that he also had a high level of antibodies after the vaccination with Sputnik V and the revaccination with Sputnik Light.

The Russian president was vaccinated with Sputnik V in spring, revaccinated with Sputnik Light on November 21 and received an experimental nasal vaccine several days later.