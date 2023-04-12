Putin Has Information About Essence of Draft Law on Unified Conscription Register- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has information about the essence of the legislation on creating a unified conscription register and will consider it as soon as receives the document for signing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted at a plenary session on Tuesday a legislation that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces electronic conscription notices.

"As soon as it (the legislation) is submitted for signature, the president will consider it ... Of course, the president has information about the essence of this bill," Peskov told reporters.

There is a lot of chaos in the military registration and enlistment offices, the new bill should regulate the registration and conscription system, the official added.