Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Putin Has Information About Essence Of Draft Law On Unified Conscription Register- Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Putin Has Information About Essence of Draft Law on Unified Conscription Register- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has information about the essence of the legislation on creating a unified conscription register and will consider it as soon as receives the document for signing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted at a plenary session on Tuesday a legislation that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces electronic conscription notices.

"As soon as it (the legislation) is submitted for signature, the president will consider it ... Of course, the president has information about the essence of this bill," Peskov told reporters.

There is a lot of chaos in the military registration and enlistment offices, the new bill should regulate the registration and conscription system, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

12 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

12 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.