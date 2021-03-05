Putin Has More Frequent Offline Contacts in Compliance With COVID Regulations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is having more frequent offline contacts, while maintaining strict compliance with epidemiological regulations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You could have noticed that there have been more events with direct offline contacts over the past month.

A similar event was held yesterday. Such events are becoming more frequent, and they will become even more frequent as the epidemiological situation improves. Of course, in strict compliance with all the preventive epidemiological measures," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's meeting with Russian volunteers.