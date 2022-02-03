Putin Has No Doubt Russia, China Will Restore Humanitarian Cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website, that he has no doubt Russia and China will catch up on humanitarian cooperation lost due to the pandemic.

"Russia and China are countries with thousands of years of unique traditions and celebrated cultural heritage. Interest in Russian and Chinese cultures is high in both and other countries.

It is true that in the last two years the number of tourists, joint big-scale events and direct contacts between our citizens has reduced due to the pandemic," Putin said.

"However, I have no doubt that we will catch up and, as soon as the situation allows, will launch new outreach and educational programs to introduce our citizens to the history and present-day life of the two countries. Thus, President Xi Jinping and I have agreed to hold the Years of sports Exchanges in 2022 and 2023," he said.

