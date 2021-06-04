Putin Has No Foreign Visits on Agenda - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no foreign visits on his agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no foreign visits on his agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No international visits are planned so far," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), asked about Putin's plans.

A decision is yet to be made on Putin's participation in the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championship, which Budapest hosts from June 6-13, the Kremlin spokesman added.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.