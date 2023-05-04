UrduPoint.com

Putin Has No International Contacts Planned Until May 8 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) There are no international contacts in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin until May 8, the closest one is Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The president does not have any talks at the moment.

The next international contact is Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations within the framework of the working visit of Kyrgyz President (Sadyr) Japarov (to Moscow). We are waiting for this visit, we are preparing for it. So far, there are no international contacts in the schedule until May 8," Peskov told reporters.

Last week, Peskov said that Japarov will pay a visit to Russia ahead of May 9 and will stay for the traditional Victory Day parade.

