Putin Has No Need to Be Tested for COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) It is unnecessary for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tested for COVID-19, as he is feeling fine and continues to work, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president has no need to take a coronavirus test. He has no symptoms.

He, thank God, is feeling great and working, keeps working," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman noted that everyone surrounding the president was being tested.

"Yes, it is indeed true. We consider it a justified precaution so that the president can keep working with confidence. It is everyone surrounding him who must take safety measures," Peskov added.

The Russian Health Ministry has so far confirmed 199 cases of COVID-19.