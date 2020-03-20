UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Has No Need To Be Tested For COVID-19 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:56 PM

Putin Has No Need to Be Tested for COVID-19 - Kremlin

It is unnecessary for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tested for COVID-19, as he is feeling fine and continues to work, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) It is unnecessary for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tested for COVID-19, as he is feeling fine and continues to work, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president has no need to take a coronavirus test. He has no symptoms.

He, thank God, is feeling great and working, keeps working," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman noted that everyone surrounding the president was being tested.

"Yes, it is indeed true. We consider it a justified precaution so that the president can keep working with confidence. It is everyone surrounding him who must take safety measures," Peskov added.

The Russian Health Ministry has so far confirmed 199 cases of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Vladimir Putin God Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

13 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

25 minutes ago

IMF Forecasts Sharp Downside to Italy's Economy Du ..

3 minutes ago

Inqilabi's family demanding for his release

3 minutes ago

10-bed isolation ward set up at DHQ hospital

3 minutes ago

Philippines records 230 COVID-19 cases, imposes tr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.