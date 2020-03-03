Putin Has No Plans for Joint Meeting With Merkel, Macron, Erdogan on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans for a quadrilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"No, there are no such meetings in the president's plans," Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing, when asked to confirm reports from Germany that such a meeting was set to take place Friday.

"Not yet, but let's wait. Discussions will be held between the two presidents, Putin and Erdogan, in the Kremlin the day after tomorrow, so let us wait and then see. But so far there are no plans for Friday. Moreover, there are other plans there is a regional trip," Peskov said.