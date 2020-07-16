UrduPoint.com
Putin Has No Plans To Attend UNGA, Hold Talks With Trump In New York - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

Putin Has No Plans to Attend UNGA, Hold Talks With Trump in New York - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York and meet with US President Donald Trump there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York and meet with US President Donald Trump there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As I understand this, these are not official statements, just some reflections in newspapers. There are no substantial plans on the matter, I mean a trip to New York and a meeting with Trump," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thinks about Trump's desire to hold talks with Putin at UNGA, if Putin has received an invitation and if he plans to go to New York.

