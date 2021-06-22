Russian President Vladimir Putin so far is not planning to hold negotiations with the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the eve of the July 1 OPEC+ meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"No, you know that Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak is in constant contact with his counterparts on this work, he oversees this direction, contacts are constant, very constructive, and now there is no need for a dialogue at the highest level or an urgent one," Peskov told reporters.