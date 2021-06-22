UrduPoint.com
Putin Has No Plans To Contact Saudi Arabia's Leadership - Kremlin

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:52 PM

Putin Has No Plans to Contact Saudi Arabia's Leadership - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin so far is not planning to hold negotiations with the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the eve of the July 1 OPEC+ meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, you know that Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak is in constant contact with his counterparts on this work, he oversees this direction, contacts are constant, very constructive, and now there is no need for a dialogue at the highest level or an urgent one," Peskov told reporters.

