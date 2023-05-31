UrduPoint.com

Putin Has No Plans To Hold Talks With Vucic Yet, But Diplomatic Dialogue Constant- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Putin Has No Plans to Hold Talks With Vucic Yet, But Diplomatic Dialogue Constant- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to hold a conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic yet, but diplomatic dialogue between the countries is constant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"(Meetings) at the top level are not planned, but we already have constant communication through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

Russia supports the Serbs in the situation with Kosovo and believes that all legitimate rights and interests of the Kosovo Serbs must be respected and ensured, the official added.

Commenting on promises to Belgrade to fulfill agreements on Kosovo, Peskov said that Moscow cannot fully trust such statements but welcomes any measures.

