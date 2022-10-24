Putin has No Plans to Hold Talks With Western Leaders Like Those That Shoigu Had - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any plans to hold phone conversations with Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, similar to those of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Over the weekend, Shoigu held multiple phone talks with his US, French, Turkish and UK counterparts to discuss Ukraine.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked whether similar talks are planned.