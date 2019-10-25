UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Has No Plans To Meet Russia's Butina After Her Release From US Prison - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Putin Has No Plans to Meet Russia's Butina After Her Release From US Prison - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Russian national Maria Butina after her return to Russia from US prison, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Russian national Maria Butina after her return to Russia from US prison, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Butina, arrested in mid-2018 for allegedly conspiring to act as a foreign agent without notifying US authorities, is set to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after spending nearly sixteen months in jail.

According to her lawyer, Robert Driscoll, she may arrive in Moscow already on Saturday.

"No, he doesn't plan this. And why should he hold a meeting with Maria Butina? ... No, there is no such meeting in his plans," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Florida May From

Recent Stories

Old Ravians announce support for new VC

4 minutes ago

DEPD coordinates with NGOs for betterment of speci ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 marathon move decision 'final', says IO ..

5 minutes ago

All concerned department striving hard to eliminat ..

2 minutes ago

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Rev ..

2 minutes ago

LHC grants Nawaz bail on medical grounds in sugar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.