MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Russian national Maria Butina after her return to Russia from US prison, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Butina, arrested in mid-2018 for allegedly conspiring to act as a foreign agent without notifying US authorities, is set to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after spending nearly sixteen months in jail.

According to her lawyer, Robert Driscoll, she may arrive in Moscow already on Saturday.

"No, he doesn't plan this. And why should he hold a meeting with Maria Butina? ... No, there is no such meeting in his plans," Peskov told reporters.