Putin Has No Plans To Meet With Myanmar's Military Leader - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing who arrived in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday
"No meetings on the president's side are planned, for questions about the content of this visit, you still need to contact the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.