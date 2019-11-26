UrduPoint.com
Putin Has No Plans To Meet With Sports Federations' Heads Over WADA Situation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

The Kremlin denied media reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to meet on November 28 with the leaders of sports federations over the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Kremlin denied media reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to meet on November 28 with the leaders of sports federations over the situation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The championat.

com portal reported Monday the Kremlin plans to discuss new WADA recommendations with sports federations. In turn, the head of the Russian Skiing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, told RBC that the meeting would be held on November 28.

"No. There are no such plans," Peskov said when asked if Putin had the plans to hold such a meeting.

