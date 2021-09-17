Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the upcoming online energy and climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden, the approval of a Russian representative at the event is ongoing via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the upcoming online energy and climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden, the approval of a Russian representative at the event is ongoing via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Approval (of a representative) is ongoing via diplomatic channels, but the president does not have such plans," Peskov told reporters, asked who will represent Russia at the event.