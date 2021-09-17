Putin Has No Plans To Participate In Biden's Online Climate Summit - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:47 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to participate in the upcoming online energy and climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden, the approval of a Russian representative at the event is ongoing via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday
"Approval (of a representative) is ongoing via diplomatic channels, but the president does not have such plans," Peskov told reporters, asked who will represent Russia at the event.