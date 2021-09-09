UrduPoint.com

Putin Has No Plans To Participate In UNGA Session - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to participate in the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"The president does not plan to take part in the UN General Assembly this year," Peskov told reporters.

The UNGA session will open on September 14.

