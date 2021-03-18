UrduPoint.com
Putin Has No Plans To Visit Greece In Near Future - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have plans to pay a visit to Greece in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

This year, Greece is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the successful war of independence. On March 25, a military parade will be held in Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that leaders and representatives of Russia, France and the United Kingdom ” the countries that provided important support to Greek revolutionaries ” have been invited.

"The president's schedule does not feature a visit to Greece," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added the Russian Foreign Ministry could provide a comment on who would represent Russia at the celebrations.

