Putin Has No Plans Yet To Attend WEF Meeting In Davos - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:18 PM

Putin Has No Plans Yet to Attend WEF Meeting in Davos - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to participate in the meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which the Swiss town of Davos will host in January 2020, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, there are no such plans yet, there are no such plans currently," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether Putin plans to take part in the meeting.

