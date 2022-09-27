Putin Has No Plans Yet to Discuss With Tokayev Russians Who Left for Kazakhstan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans yet to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding those Russian citizens that have left the country for Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Tokayev said earlier in the day that Astana would hold talks with Moscow against the backdrop of an increasing number of Russians arriving in Kazakhstan.

"Not yet, so far, there are no plans for a phone conversation between the two presidents, Putin and Tokayev. But on the other hand, a very close working contact has been established between all interested departments, therefore, if necessary, all these issues will be discussed," Peskov told reporters.