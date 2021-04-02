Putin Has No Side Effects 10 Days After Vaccination Against Coronavirus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no side effects 10 days after the first injection of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no side effects 10 days after the first injection of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

On March 23, Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian coronavirus vaccine, with the second injection expected approximately three weeks later. Putin did not reveal which exactly of the three Russian vaccines he received.

"No, there are no symptoms," Peskov said.