UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Has Not Discussed With Trump, Erdogan New Developments In Syria Yet - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:07 PM

Putin Has Not Discussed With Trump, Erdogan New Developments in Syria Yet - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet discussed with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the recent developments in Syria, where Turkey prepares to launch a military operation against Kurdish militias, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet discussed with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the recent developments in Syria, where Turkey prepares to launch a military operation against Kurdish militias, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There has not been any information update," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin had discussed the situation with his counterparts from the US and Turkey.

Russia has not been briefed on Washington's plan to withdraw its forces from Syria's north, the spokesman added.

"No, no one has informed us. You and us don't know yet what troops are being withdrawn from there, to what extent and are they withdrawn at all.

You know, there have been different statements about troops pullout from different parts of the world that have not been confirmed. This is why we are following developments of the situation very attentively," Peskov noted.

Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in coming days, in order to clear the border area of Kurdish militants � whom Turkey considers to be terrorists � create a security zone, and accommodate Syrian refugees.

Meanwhile, the US, which used to support Kurdish forces in northern Syria, has started to withdraw troops from the area. The White House stated it would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation.

Related Topics

Militants World Syria Russia Turkey Washington White House Trump Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border All From Refugee

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

7 minutes ago

Some Parameters May Change in Extended Russian Gas ..

4 minutes ago

China steel future close lower

4 minutes ago

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

4 minutes ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev order removal o ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) seeks PSB help ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.