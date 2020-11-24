UrduPoint.com
Putin Has Not Got Vaccinated Because President Cannot Be Inoculated As Volunteer - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet got vaccinated against COVID-19 as the mass vaccination has not yet started and the president cannot get vaccinated as a volunteer, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have not yet started mass vaccination and, of course, the head of state cannot take part in the vaccination as a volunteer. As the head of state he cannot participate as a volunteer, it is impossible," Peskov said when asked why Putin has not yet decided to get vaccinated.

