Putin Has Not Received Invitation To Virtual Global Summit On COVID-19 Yet - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet received an invitation to participate in the global summit on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which will be held in a video format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

The White House said on Monday that the United States will co-host the second virtual global COVID-19 summit on May 12 with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal as the chairs of CARICOM, G7, G20 and the African Union, respectively. The first global COVID-19 summit was held virtually by the United States on September 22, 2021.

"I do not have this information, we will check. The only thing I can say is that there were no invitations at the presidential level," Peskov told reporters.

