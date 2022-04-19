Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet received an invitation to participate in the global summit on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which will be held in a video format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet received an invitation to participate in the global summit on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, which will be held in a video format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The White House said on Monday that the United States will co-host the second virtual global COVID-19 summit on May 12 with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal as the chairs of CARICOM, G7, G20 and the African Union, respectively. The first global COVID-19 summit was held virtually by the United States on September 22, 2021.

"I do not have this information, we will check. The only thing I can say is that there were no invitations at the presidential level," Peskov told reporters.