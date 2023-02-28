UrduPoint.com

Putin Has Not Yet Made Any Statements On Running For President In 2024 - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made any statements regarding his candidacy in the 2024 presidential elections and he has a lot of other issues to focus on at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for Izvestia.

"Towards the end, by the middle of the second half of this year, we will enter the electoral season one way or another. So far, there are no pre-election or electoral moods. Putin has a lot to do. He's definitely not up to it now," Peskov said on Monday. "We haven't heard from him (Putin) so far, any statements where he would talk about nominating or not nominating his candidacy. It is still a little premature. You just need to be patient."

